Only A Pavement Away Announces The Appointment Of Evangeline Harbury As Charity Ambassador

Only A Pavement Away, the industry charity aiding prison leavers, veterans and those facing homelessness find employment in the hospitality sector, has announced the appointment of renowned chef, food stylist, recipe developer and home economist Evangeline Harbury as its newest ambassador. Evie will be supporting Only A Pavement Away by driving awareness of the charity’s work across the sector to cultivate vital fundraising, while also helping with several of Only A Pavement Away’s renowned campaigns and fundraising events.

Having worked in restaurants, bakeries, cafes, pubs, and hotels over the last 16 years, Evie has invaluable industry knowledge, and a profile and network that will no doubt help the charity reach new employer partners and supporters. One of Evie’s most notable previous roles was as a Home Economist on Full Time Meals with Marcus Rashford and Tom Kerridge, a campaign run by Rashford and Kerridge creating pocket friendly meals and shining a serious light on the national issue of child food poverty.

Evie joins other brilliant chefs and industry experts who advocate for the charity, such as Michelin starred chef Tom Aikens who was made a Patron of Only A Pavement Away in 2023.

Evie’s experience will be a real asset in growing awareness of the charity across the sector, ultimately driving vital fundraising to help Only A Pavement Away reach its ambitious goal of supporting 9,250 people by 2029, with a cumulative ROI of c. £473 million added to the UK economy.

Greg Mangham, Only A Pavement Away CEO and founder, said: “Evie’s knowledge and understanding of the hospitality industry will be invaluable in helping to build awareness of the support we offer. With her help we will be able to reach even more people facing challenges and help them into meaningful careers within the sector. I am absolutely thrilled to have Evie join our incredible team of people”.

Evangeline Harbury said: “The hospitality industry has always been very close to my heart, and throughout my career I have tried my best to give back and support those who need it most. I believe Only A Pavement Away does such amazing work for the sector so I am delighted to be able to support these efforts and excited to see what 2024 will bring”.