Craft Union Community Toy Appeal Spreads Kindness and Cheer Nationwide

Wrapping up a fantastic year of community giving, Craft Union pubs across the UK joined forces during the festive season to spread joy by donating Christmas gifts and supplies to children and their families through the company’s Toy Appeal last December.

Launched in 2019, the group-wide initiative has gained support from Craft Union pubs each year, as they aim to make a positive impact on their local communities and charitable organisations nationwide.

The 2023 Toy Appeal saw participation from over 120 pubs, resulting in the donation of nearly 2,000 sacks and hampers. Impressively, the scheme raised a remarkable £32,000 in cash, which was then distributed among charities nominated by the pubs themselves.

Antonia Walsh, Head of Marketing for Craft Union, said: “It is fantastic to see Craft Union pubs unite to make a difference for their communities this Christmas. Almost 2,000 children and families have benefitted from the Toy Appeal and hundreds more through the money raised. Thank you to all the pub operators that rallied their teams and showed generosity and community spirit in spades this Christmas, they are a credit to the Craft Union group.”

The achievement was a team effort, however, some pubs deserve a special mention. The New Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, collected the most sacks out of any individual pub, donating 250 to the cause, as well as the Garden House in Norwich, which raised the most funds with their spectacular donation of £5,000 and 100 sacks containing 1,000 presents.

Among the donations of sacks and hampers were thousands of toys, large and small, food and drink supplies, selection boxes, instruments, sweets and clothes. Each pub chose the recipients of their gifts and presents were distributed to a vast array of children’s wards, nurses, the elderly, homeless shelters, charities, food banks, children with disabilities and local families in need.

Craft Union, the winner of the 2022 Best Community Pub Operator award, is part of Stonegate Group and raised £800,000 for charities in 2023. Craft Union will be launching its ‘Make a Million’ campaign in February to aim for the £1,000,000 fundraising mark in 2024 and every pub within the group will have a charity partner to support in the year ahead