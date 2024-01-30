Popular Wallasey Pub Reopens Following Four-Week Long Refresh

Share Tweet Share Email

Pictures: Courtesy of Punch Pubs & Co

A popular Wallasey pub which boasts unprecedented views over the Mersey has reopened following a joint investment with independent pub operators Punch Pubs & Co.

The Ferry which sits on Tobin Street, ran by Publican Chris Stockton, has a bright new look inside and out after a four-week long refurbishment.

Chris, who has just entered his sixth year at the helm of The Ferry, is a much-loved Publican who won Regional Publican of the Year at Punch’s Oscar-style Publican of the Year Awards last September.

Having garnered a stellar reputation among visitors and locals alike, the pub’s transformation will likely propel its popularity as it enters the new year with a fresh new-look and perspective.

Situated on the waterfront, The Ferry’s location boasts impressive views of the Liverpool skyline and offers a relaxed atmosphere; making it the perfect place to unwind.

Externally, the pub’s signage and lighting has been completely refurbished and outdoor decorations have added ambience to its spacious beer garden. The addition of bi-fold doors in the lower lounge also allows guests to enjoy the picturesque views all-year round.

Discussing the reopening Publican Chris said:

“We are very proud and excited to have reopened The Ferry. We were really pleased with the end result and couldn’t wait to welcome our customers back.

Punch Pubs & Co Operations Manager, Peter Kilpatrick, who supported the joint investment said:

“Chris is a fantastic Publican who runs a great pub at the heart of the community in Wallasey. The Ferry provides a warm and inviting environment and no matter who walks through the door, they’re made to feel comfortable as they step inside.

“The Ferry has an excellent reputation, and I am excited to see what the future has in store for 2024 – I’m sure it will be another great year!”