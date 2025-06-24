Craft Union Pub Company Stomps Over 60 Miles To Raise More Than £20,000 For Charity

Share Post Share Email

Teams from across Craft Union Pub Company came together on Tuesday for the second ever Crafty Stomp – a cross-country walking challenge that brought pubs, people and communities together, raising more than £20,000 for Pub is The Hub and Help for Heroes.

Building on the success of last year’s event for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, this year’s Crafty Stomp was bigger and better than ever. In celebration of Craft Union’s 10th anniversary, around 150 people from teams from across the business simultaneously hit the streets, parks and pub stops in five regions, walking between 10 and 16.5 miles each.

Craft Union pub operators, support teams, suppliers, and charity representatives from Pub is The Hub and Help For Heroes set off on different routes across Newcastle, Chesterfield, Liverpool, London, and Swansea, filling the day with community spirit, pub pit stops, and plenty of fun along the way.

Frazer Grimbleby, Managing Director of Craft Union, said:

“Craft Union is all about bringing communities together, and there’s no better example of that than the Crafty Stomp. It’s been incredible to see so many of our teams come together across the country – not only celebrating our 10th anniversary, but doing it in a way that helps others. From Newcastle to Swansea, we’ve seen passion, pride, and proper community spirit in every step and I’m really proud of everyone who got involved.”

Pub is The Hub Chief Executive, John Longden OBE, said:

“Thanks so much to the whole Craft Union team and all the pubs that took part in this fundraising walk to support Pub is The Hub’s activities. It is wonderful to have your support.

“Pubs and Publicans are at the heart of so many communities across the country. These funds will help us support many more pubs and publicans to diversify in providing vital local services or activities which can also help to tackle the major societal issue of loneliness in their local areas.”