Proper Pubs Announces First Ever Awards Gala

Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, has launched its first ever ‘Proper Pubs Awards Gala’, to celebrate the achievements of its pub operators across its estate of more than 200 pubs in England, Scotland and Wales.

The gala will take place in Chesterfield on Thursday 31st July 2025 and will present nine prestigious awards including:

Best New Proper Pub of the Year

Sports Pub of the Year

Marketing & Social Media Pub of the Year

Community Pub of the Year

Audit Pub of the Year

Sales Performance Pub of the Year

Entertainment Pub of the Year

Gaming Pub of the Year

Outstanding Achievement Award

Each category features a selection of finalists, who have been nominated by their Business Development Manager for going the extra mile in supporting the communities they serve. In addition, one of the pubs will be crowned the overall ‘Proper Pubs’ Pub of the Year’.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director – Proper Pubs, said:

“Our pubs sit at the heart of their local communities and are constantly going above and beyond for customers and residents, from charity fundraising to hosting brilliant entertainment, so it’s only right that we acknowledge these incredible achievements.

“Our operators are the face of Proper Pubs and we are so proud of all the work they do day in and day out. I’d like to extend my thanks to all our pubs and to congratulate every single operator for all their incredible hard work.

“On behalf of myself and the whole team at Proper Pubs, I’d like to wish the very best of luck to all the finalists and I look forward to celebrating with them next month.”