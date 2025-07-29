CrowdedHouse Announces Launch Date for Summer 2025

John Quinlan, founder and owner of CrowdedHouse.

Leeds’ most anticipated new venue, CrowdedHouse, will open its doors on Thursday 31 July. Located in Trinity Leeds’ top spot, CrowdedHouse boasts multiple levels, rooms and an impressive terrace space.

Founder and owner John Quinlan said: “A sense of pride really characterises the launch of CrowdedHouse for me. It’s a true cultural moment for Leeds – a flexible venue that works with you and whatever you need. From coffee to cocktails, we’re here to offer you a haven above the noise of the city.

“CrowdedHouse will offer the very best of Leeds right in the heart of the city, enjoying dedicated dining spaces across floors five and six with unrivalled views from the terrace, and accompanied by live music as a regular feature. Sundays bring a rich offering of traditional roasts paired with a relaxed atmosphere to recharge for the week ahead.

“Leeds has a strong independent spirit, and no shortage of creativity – but it’s craving a venue to celebrate that. So, whether it’s a meeting, a quiet couple of hours to yourself or a catch up with old friends, CrowdedHouse moves with you through the day.”

CrowdedHouse has appointed double AA rosette winner Simon Jewitt as Head Chef. His menu will feature produce sourced from regional suppliers, championing Yorkshire provenance.”

Speaking ahead of the opening, Simon commented: “This menu has been an opportunity to really shout about what makes our region so special. Wherever possible, we’ve found suppliers who are close-to-home. Not only does this mean we’re serving the freshest produce, but it means we can shine a light on the region as a focal point for people who really know and love good food.”

Steven Foster, Centre Director from Trinity, Leeds, adds: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome CrowdedHouse at Trinity Leeds and work alongside the team as they welcome their first customers. This dynamic new venue will bring something truly special to the city – combining great food, vibrant atmosphere, and unbeatable views from the rooftop terrace. CrowdedHouse truly celebrates its authentic Yorkshire roots and passion and this new venture is the perfect destination to enjoy the best Leeds has to offer.”