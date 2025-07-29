Weekend of Sport Drives Major Uplift in On Trade Sales

Share Post Share Email

New data from The Oxford Partnership’s Market Watch data reveals that the UK On Trade enjoyed a significant sales surge over the recent weekend, fuelled by a packed schedule of major sporting events. From Friday through Sunday, venues across the country recorded notable uplifts in footfall and drink sales, culminating in a 14.3% increase in pint sales on Sunday alone compared to the previous weekend.

Saturday brought early momentum, with the Rugby Lions’ test match and the England vs. India cricket test combining to keep fans in venues for longer. Draught Beer and Cider volumes rose by 8.3% compared to the previous Saturday, particularly in community and drink-led venues where dwell time and premium spend spiked.

Unsurprisingly, the real standout came on Sunday. With the England Lionesses clinching an historic 2nd European Championship title, fans gathered in record numbers to celebrate. The day’s sporting line-up – including the Belgian Grand Prix and darts sensation Luke Littler’s dramatic win – helped drive pint sales up by 14.3%, making it the strongest day of the weekend.

The Oxford Partnership estimates that the weekend drove an additional 1.33 million pints served across the UK, reinforcing the commercial importance of event-led trading.

Category-level insights reveal a growing consumer shift towards premium options. World Lager led the charge with a 19.9% uplift on Sunday, closely followed by World 4% Lager (+15.6%). Flavoured Cider saw a remarkable 28.1% surge, pointing to broadening appeal among younger and more diverse audiences. Craft Ale jumped 17.8%, while Ale and Stout recorded steady double-digit growth.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said: “This weekend’s performance is a compelling demonstration of how national sporting moments translate into real value for the trade. The energy generated by the Lionesses, combined with the rise of new fan favourites like darts, shows how the cultural sporting landscape is evolving. Pubs remain the heart of these celebrations, offering shared spaces where people want to come together.”

With the nature of sport and its audiences shifting, venues and brands have a clear opportunity: embrace broader sporting schedules, cater to premium preferences, and create inclusive spaces that reflect the changing face of fan culture.