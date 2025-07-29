Proper Pubs And Carling Join Forces To Back Local Foodbanks

Share Post Share Email

Proper Pubs, is partnering with Carling to donate 5p of every pint of Carling sold across its estate throughout August to local foodbanks across the UK.

The initiative is part of Proper Pubs’ wider ‘Heroes of Hunger’ campaign which launched in September 2024 with its ‘FoodFest’ activation. To coincide with National Foodbank Day on 6th September, pubs were encouraged to host fundraising events, such as a family fun days, to collect as much food as possible.

As a result of the fantastic efforts from operators across the country, Proper Pubs successfully donated enough food to feed 1,300 people for a week.

Mark Brooke, Managing Director at Proper Pubs, commented:

“Supporting community initiatives such as local foodbanks is at the heart of everything we do here at Proper Pubs, especially in light of the current challenges affecting many people across the UK right now. I’m delighted that we have been able to continue the momentum of our ‘Heroes of Hunger’ campaign with this fantastic partnership and I look forward to being able to continue supporting individuals and families up and down the country with this latest activation.”

Lee Willett, Carling Brand Director at Molson Coors Beverage Company, added:

“This initiative with Proper Pubs will help many individuals and families who rely on vital foodbank services. At the heart of the Carling brand is a belief in bringing people together – a value we’ve celebrated through helping local communities and the people who make a difference within them. Pubs are a powerful force for good in their communities, and this campaign is a fantastic example of that spirit in action.”