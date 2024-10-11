Daish’s Holidays Acquires Seaside Hotel In Weston-Super-Mare

Share Post Share Email

Daish’s Holidays, an independent family-owned UK coach holiday group, has announced the acquisition of a new property on the seafront of Weston-Super-Mare. The Sandringham Hotel, based in Victoria Square, has been purchased for an undisclosed sum and now joins the company’s portfolio of hotels across England and Wales.

The purchase of this 92-bed hotel is a strategic investment and marks a significant milestone in the company’s 45-year history. It will help to ensure the long-term sustainability and future growth of Daish’s Holidays, enabling the company to continue to provide great value, traditional holiday experiences for decades to come. Weston-Super-Mare has been one of the company’s key target locations for several years, after witnessing an increased interest from customers looking to holiday with Daish’s in the coastal resort.

George Brown, managing director at Daish’s Holidays, said:

“We are incredibly excited to have completed on the acquisition of The Sandringham Hotel in Weston-Super-Mare. The town is a gem on our British coastline, and we have been on the lookout for a hotel in the area for a while as we know the location would sit well within our group of hotels and is a popular destination for our customer base.

“The Sandringham Hotel occupies a prime location on the iconic seafront, boasting incredible views of the sandy beach and the Bristol Channel, and we’re sure it will be a big hit with our customers in the coming years.”

The hotel remains open as Daish’s Holidays take on the management of the premises and the existing guest bookings, as it looks to incorporate Daish’s successful business model in the future.

George added: “Daish’s Holidays is committed to preserving the hotel’s character while incorporating our hospitality ethos to provide a great value, traditional holiday experience. We look forward to welcoming guests to our newest addition in due course and creating more unforgettable memories for years to come.”