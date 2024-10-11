New Vice Chair for CAMRA

Share Post Share Email

Gillian Hough has been announced as the new Vice Chair for the Campaign for Real Ale, replacing Ash Corbett-Collins following his election as Chairman. This completes the new top team for the organisation, which is the voice of UK beer and cider drinkers.

Gillian joined CAMRA at Pig’s Ear Beer Festival in 1984, when she was still a student. Hailing from Northern Ireland, she was inspired by the wide variety and quality on offer at beer and cider festivals in London.

She has served for over ten years on CAMRA’s National Executive, first from 2003 to 2007 and again since 2018. A previous Chair of CAMRA’s Books Committee, she was also part of CAMRA’s most recent Governance and Beer Styles Review.

Gillian will remain CAMRA’s Director for Real Ale Cider and Perry.

On taking up the role of Vice Chair, Gillian said:

“I am delighted to have been appointed as CAMRA’s new Vice Chair. CAMRA is the consumer voice for cask-conditioned beer, real cider, and perry, and with so many threats to our pub heritage and demands on the money in our pockets, it is vital that consumers unite to make our voice is heard.

“I am particularly passionate about our campaigning for changes to legislation on provenance and ingredient labelling so consumers have the full story about what’s in their glass.

“Along with Ash’s election as CAMRA Chairman, I believe this heralds an exciting new chapter for us. I look forward to the challenges ahead, and I will continue to listen to voices from across the Campaign as I work with my fellow Directors to campaign for consumers and the licensed trade.”

Ash Corbett-Collins, CAMRA’s new Chairman, said:

“I’m so glad that Gill will be taking up the role of Vice Chair at what is a really exciting time for the Campaign. Her enthusiasm and experience as a campaigner will be invaluable in providing a strong voice for beer drinkers and pubgoers UK.

“We have already been colleagues on the National Executive for almost seven years, after both being elected in 2018, and I’m looking forward to working with her more closely. I’m sure she will be a great success in her new role.”