Davenports Brewery Opens New City Centre Pub

20 new jobs have been created after Davenports Brewery, which was established in Birmingham in 1829, opened its latest pub, The Queens Head on Steelhouse Lane in Birmingham city centre, on Friday (May 20).

Following months of extensive renovations, the team are excited to reveal the thoughtful new décor, great food and drink offering that will add to the appeal of the Colmore District.

The Queens Head will boast everything from ales to freshly prepared cocktails, spirits and wines, along with a strong food offering with breakfast available to eat-in or takeaway from 9am through to sandwiches, pub dishes and sharing platters.

In addition to two bar areas and an orangery, the pub also boasts an outdoor smoking room upstairs called The Engineers Yard.

Marketing director, Katie McPhilimey, said: “The board were delighted to find a venue that beats in the very heart of the city, that serves both a dynamic district, and a diverse community of professionals, and students. In 1904, Davenports Brewery fought, and won an important ‘Beer Hawking’ case in the Victoria Law Courts, right around the corner from The Queens Head, so it felt a little like coming home with this location.

Whilst researching the history of the pub, formerly known as The Jekyll & Hyde, the team uncovered some interesting facts to include former names; The Queens Head and prior to 1850, The Kings Head.Ms

McPhilimey added: “In this important Jubilee Year, and in honour of Her Majesty The Queen, the company decided to rename the pub The Queens Head. Baron Davenport wrote to Her Majesty to advise her of our plans and received a wonderful letter back from Her Majesty’s office to say that she was ‘delighted by the news and wished us well’. We have framed the letter.”.”