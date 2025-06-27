Deliveries And Takeaways Back To Growth In May As Damp Weather Keeps People At Home

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s leading restaurant groups achieved year-on-year growth of 1.8% in delivery and takeaway sales in May, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

It marks the Tracker’s highest point of 2025 so far, as well as a return to growth after a drop of 0.6% in April, when widespread sunshine drew consumers out. May’s cooler and wetter weather proved more favourable to restaurants’ at-home trading, as some people opted to stay at home and order food in.

The data compares favourably with the separate CGA RSM Hospitality Business Tracker, which recorded a year-on-year drop of 2.5% in managed restaurant groups’ total sales last month. However, growth remains below the UK’s rate of inflation, which stood at 3.4% in May, according to the Consumer Prices Index.

May’s weather worked particularly well for deliveries, which achieved like-for-like growth of 4.1%—comfortably the best figure of the year to date. Sales from takeaways and click-and-collect orders meanwhile fell by 2.1%. Total order numbers across all channels, including delivery, takeaway and click-and-collect, rose by 10.2% compared to May 2024.

The Tracker indicates that deliveries accounted for 13.5 pence in every pound spent with participating restaurants in May, while takeaways attracted 5 pence. Total combined delivery, takeaway and click-and-collect sales—including from venues opened by groups in the last 12 months—were 13.7% higher than in May 2024.

Karl Chessell, CGA by NIQ’s director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA said:

“Cool and wet weather made for a challenging May in hospitality, but deliveries have provided a brighter spot for restaurants. Nevertheless, growth of 1.8% is not enough to keep pace with inflation, and it will have done little to offset the sharp hike in employers’ pay and National Insurance costs from April. The vagaries of Britain’s summer weather are making it an uncertain period for trading, and consistent, real-terms, like-for-like growth in either eat-in or at-home sales may still be some way off.”