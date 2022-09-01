Delivery and Takeaway Sales Double Pre-COVID Levels but Drop Year-on-Year

Share Tweet Share Email

Restaurant and pub groups’ delivery and takeaway sales have fallen since COVID restrictions ended, the latest CGA Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals—but they remain well ahead of pre-pandemic levels.

Combined sales in July 2022 were 19% down on July 2021, when the delivery and takeaway sector was inflated by lingering trading restrictions and consumers’ hesitations about going out. It is the ninth month in a row that the Tracker has recorded a year-on-year decline.

However, sales are still running at more than twice the level seen before the pandemic. Groups recorded combined delivery and takeaway growth of 112% in July 2022 compared to July 2019, when they were operating as normal. Delivery sales were up by 265%, while takeaway and click-and-collect sales achieved more modest growth of 46%. This reflects an ongoing shift in buying habits, with more consumers embracing the ease of online orders via third-party platforms and opting for door-to-door delivery from outlet to consumer.

Karl Chessell, CGA’s business unit director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA, said:

“July’s hot weather prompted many consumers to head out to pubs and restaurants—especially those with outdoor areas—rather than ordering food in. As we move further away from COVID restrictions we can expect year-on-year delivery and takeaway sales to drop further below the peaks of lockdowns. However, demand remains high, and our latest Tracker data is a reminder of the seismic shift towards deliveries in the last three years. All restaurant and pub operators now need a multi-faceted approach to ensure they continue to capitalise on opportunities in the at-home channel without cannibalising on-site sales.”