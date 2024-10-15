Drinkers Bowled Over After Historic Stockport Pub Reopens Following £250k Investment

Share Post Share Email

Hydes Brewery has re-opened the doors of its popular Stockport pub, The Nursery Inn, following a £250K refurbishment.

The refurbishment of the 1939-built pub, a Grade II listed building owned by Salford-based Hydes, includes a full interior overhaul including a respectful redecoration, new furniture and fixtures totally in keeping with the pub’s original build, incorporating comfort and convenience with traditional durable standards of construction and a clean, spacious and unembellished design.

The interior refurbishment has been carried out to fully complement the building’s Listed status and heritage, enhancing its charming features and retaining all the character of its lounge, smoke room and vault, making the Nursery Inn a hugely popular community pub for decades.

A refresh of the exterior has been completed, further enhancing the establishment’s outside experience for spring and summer weather. The Nursery also boasts an immaculately maintained and well-used bowling green at the back of the premises, and is home to several bowling teams.

The pub has an unusual sporting claim to fame having been the first headquarters of Stockport County AFC, when the club’s ground was nearby in the late 1800s on the site of the pub’s bowling green.

This latest refurbishment forms part of an ongoing multi-million investment programme across the Hydes’ estate over the next few years. Over the last two years, Hydes has committed over £10m to refurbishments of pubs across its estate and intends to continue with supporting and investing in its pubs throughout 2025.

Jordan Nolan is the new manager of the Nursery Inn, taking on his first full managerial role for Hydes.

Managing director of Hydes Brewery, Adam Mayers said:

“The Nursery Inn is a great pub of historical and sporting significance and continues to go from strength to strength. The refurbishment is respectful of the pub’s original character and intricate features, requiring a delicate and fully considered approach from our dedicated team of design and build specialists.

It’s great to see it re-open having undergone such a sensitive refurb, fully retaining the heritage of the building, which is very important to us and our customers. As a hugely appealing community pub, which has always been popular with local drinkers, we’re confident that customers old and new will love its welcoming look and feel.