Drinks Sales at Level Pegging With Pre-COVID-19

On Premise drinks sales were back at pre-pandemic patterns in the aftermath of the Jubilee celebrations last week.

CGA by NielsenIQ’s Drinks Recovery Tracker shows average sales by value in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday (11 June) were just 1% behind the same period in 2019. However, with inflation now touching double digits, sales are much further behind in real terms.

Trading on the Sunday of the Jubilee weekend (5 June) was hit by people choosing to mark the occasion at home or at community events, and sales dipped 14% behind the same day three years ago. However, with the weather improving over the course of the week, sales were ahead by 11% on Tuesday (7 June), and by 5% and 3% on Wednesday and Thursday (8 and 9 June). In line with recent trends, Friday sales were down, by 7%.

The warm weather made it a good week for cider sales, which were 6% ahead of the same week in 2019. Spirits sales were up by 5%, thanks in part to the popularity of summer cocktails. Beer sales were flat, while soft drinks were down by 4%, and the wine category had another tough week at 17% down.

“After an underwhelming Jubilee weekend for the On Premise, it was another sluggish week for drinks sales,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NielsenIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “Signs are growing that the cost-of-living crisis is prompting people to reduce their visits to pubs and bars, especially on Fridays, though they continue to make the most of their occasions. Fingers are crossed for a sustained period of warm weather to tempt people out of their homes and kickstart summer sales.”