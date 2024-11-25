Drinks Sales Edge Into Growth Ahead Of Christmas Rush

Share Post Share Email

On Premise drinks sales moved back into fractional growth in mid-November, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

Average sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday 16 November were 0.7% above the same week in 2023—a very modest increase, but raising hopes that festive occasions may start to unlock more consumer spending after a tough autumn in the On Premise.

There was strong growth of 8% and 5% on Sunday and Monday (10 and 11 November) respectively, thanks in part to a burst of brighter weather, Premier League fixtures and Remembrance Day commemorations in local communities. However, sales were then down by between 0.3% and 3% from Wednesday to Friday (13 to 15 November), before a flat Saturday.

The Daily Drinks Tracker’s breakdown of key drinks categories shows a decent week for Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) segments, with beer and cider up 4% and 3%. Wine was also up by 3% and soft drinks by 1% but spirits were 11% behind the same week in November 2023 to continue a challenging year for the segment.

“Growth of 0.7% isn’t much cause for excitement, but it at least shows suppliers and operators are hauling sales back into line with last year,” says Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial leader UK & Ireland. “Consumers are hopefully getting ready to release some pent-up spending over December, and it’s encouraging to see good LAD numbers. However, with growth coming from higher prices, it’s clear that volumes remain under pressure, and venues will have to work very hard to attract people out of home over the festive season.”