Share A Slice Donate Over 13,000 Pizzas To Those In Need

South-London based pizzeria, Share A Slice, is a social enterprise restaurant, aiming to combat hunger suffered as a result of growing poverty across London. For each of their delicious pizzas purchased, Share A Slice donate one to those in need via their charity partners and weekly food drives. They have now donated over 13,000 pizzas to those in need including those affected by homelessness, NHS workers or tube and supermarket staff during the pandemic

Share A Slice pride themselves on their authentic Neapolitan pizzas, using only the freshest of ingredients imported weekly from Italy, transporting your tastebuds to sunny Naples. Share A Slice was founded by Raj and Sandeep, following their extensive training in Naples, where they learnt to make high-quality, authentic pizzas under the watchful eye of Master Pizzaiolo, Enzo Coccia at Pizzeria La Notizia.

Founders Raj and Sandeep say ‘At Share A Slice, we think everyone deserves to have access to a hot meal, which is why our one for one model is at the very core of our brand ethos. Living in a pandemic for the past year has hit vulnerable groups hardest and stressed the importance of giving back to the local community. Buy a delicious pizza for yourself and give one to someone in need at the same time, it’s a win-win situation!’

The dynamic duo set up the philanthropic pizzeria following a conversation with a homeless man outside Old Street which highlighted the need for more sources of warm food for the community. This inspired their one for one model, donating one of their mouth-watering pizzas for each one purchased at either of their locations.