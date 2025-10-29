Economic Uncertainty Leads As The Top Concern For Hospitality Executives In 2025

Share Post Share Email

New research from Beazley uncovers a sharp and rapid shift in how leaders within the hospitality and entertainment sector are prioritising risk.

Having surveyed 3,500 global business leaders, including senior executives across this sector, it’s clear that shifts in risk perception are reshaping how businesses allocate resources, assess partnerships, and pursue growth in volatile markets.

Key pressure points for hospitality businesses in 2025:

29% of executives identify economic uncertainty as the top risk to their business in 2025

This is followed by 25% noting inflation risk and 24% stating political risk

noting inflation risk and stating political risk 21% say war and terrorism risk is a top concern

More widely the standout stats below show how globally business leaders across all sectors are reacting:

68% of business leaders globally cited geopolitical and economic uncertainty as a roadblock to growth, rising to 83% in July 2025.

87% of business leaders globally plan to adjust suppliers or reroute operations due to geopolitical tensions.

Bethany Greenwood, Group Head of Specialty Risks at Beazley, comments:

“Resilience isn’t just about surviving disruption; it is about turning risk into competitive advantage. Innovative insurance solutions, including political risk coverage, parametric supply chain protection and crisis management services, are helping businesses act confidently in uncertain conditions.”

For Beazley’s full report please visit: Spotlight on Geopolitical & Economic Uncertainty 2025 | beazley.