Scotland’s Most Prestigious Hospitality Awards Open For Entries

Nominations are open for the highly anticipated Scottish Excellence Awards 2026, inviting individuals, businesses and teams across Scotland’s hospitality industry to showcase their achievements, innovation and commitment to excellence.

The initiative, which originally launched in 2004 as the CIS Excellence Awards, is a celebration of Scotland’s hospitality, foodservice and tourism sectors. From outstanding chefs, restaurants, hospitality educators and hotels, to pubs, employees and wellbeing-focused businesses, the awards champion the trailblazers who are transforming Scotland’s hospitality scene through exceptional service, consistent innovation and a commitment to sustainability.

Entries are open until Friday 21st November, with winners revealed at a gala dinner on Thursday 26th March at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa, Edinburgh. This year’s categories recognise achievements in all aspects of hospitality, including:

Sustainable Business Award – celebrates organisations leading the way in environmental responsibility and sustainable practice.

Banqueting and Events Chef Award – recognises head or executive chefs working in or for hotels, contract caterers, event caterers, staff restaurants, sports stadia, entertainment venues and tourism attractions in Scotland.

recognises head or executive chefs working in or for hotels, contract caterers, event caterers, staff restaurants, sports stadia, entertainment venues and tourism attractions in Scotland. Employee Engagement and Retention Award – This award recognises organisations of any size, structure or discipline that prioritise the recruitment, engagement and retention of staff in the Scottish foodservice, hospitality and tourism sectors.

Pub Excellence Award – celebrates pubs offering outstanding food, service, atmosphere and innovation within their communities.

– celebrates pubs offering outstanding food, service, atmosphere and innovation within their communities. Eatery Newcomer of the Year Award – recognises hospitality businesses that have made a strong impression since opening within the last three years.

– recognises hospitality businesses that have made a strong impression since opening within the last three years. Hospitality Trainer of the Year Award – acknowledges individuals or teams dedicated to developing skills and training across the sector.

– acknowledges individuals or teams dedicated to developing skills and training across the sector. Independent Hotel of the Year Award – celebrates independently owned hotels that provide exceptional guest experiences and operational standards.

celebrates independently owned hotels that provide exceptional guest experiences and operational standards. Pâtisserie Chef of the Year Award – recognises exceptional technical skills and creativity in pâtisserie and dessert making.

recognises exceptional technical skills and creativity in pâtisserie and dessert making. Group Hotel of the Year Award – Identifies Scotland’s outstanding hotel which is operated as part of a group of two or more properties.

Identifies Scotland’s outstanding hotel which is operated as part of a group of two or more properties. Young Chef of the Year Award – showcases the leading culinary talent under 25 years of age and working in Scotland.

– showcases the leading culinary talent under 25 years of age and working in Scotland. Restaurant of the Year Award – Identifies Scotland’s overall top restaurant for culinary innovation, atmosphere and customer feedback.

Identifies Scotland’s overall top restaurant for culinary innovation, atmosphere and customer feedback. Wellbeing in Hospitality Award – celebrates organisations committed to employee wellbeing and positive workplace culture.

celebrates organisations committed to employee wellbeing and positive workplace culture. Chef of the Year Award – recognises the finest chef working in Scotland today.

– recognises the finest chef working in Scotland today. Lifetime Excellence Award – honours the individual who has made a lasting contribution to Scotland’s hospitality industry over the last 25 years

Co-founder, Alex Buchanan, said:

‘From when we first launched the awards over two decades ago, Scotland’s hospitality scene has evolved beyond all recognition. It’s a resilient industry, full of highly skilled, inspiring individuals who are consistently innovating and reinventing themselves and their businesses. These are the people who deserve recognition and reward for their hard work.’