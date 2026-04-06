Edinburgh hotel recognised at Scottish Excellence Awards

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AN EDINBURGH hotel has been recognised at the Scottish Excellence Awards, winning Group Hotel of the Year, following a year of measurable improvements in guest experience, team culture and overall performance.

The Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa secured the accolade after recording a 4.5-point increase in guest satisfaction, alongside a renewed focus on personalised service, operational consistency and colleague engagement.

Judges praised the strength of the hotel’s team culture and the tangible progress made across the business, noting that the timing was right to recognise the positive improvements achieved.

Martijn Zengerink, General Manager, said: “This award is a real reflection of our team and the effort that’s gone in across the hotel over the past year.

“We’ve focused on strengthening how we work together and creating an environment where our people feel supported and empowered to deliver for our guests. That’s where the biggest difference has been made.

“To see that translate into stronger guest satisfaction and to be recognised in this way makes it especially meaningful for everyone involved.”