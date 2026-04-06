Marston’s Recognised at Downing Street for Leadership in Supporting Prison Leavers into Employment

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Marston’s was represented at 10 Downing Street this week, as its very own Senior EDI & Communities Manager, Todd Lockley, joined fellow employers and Employment Advisory Board Chairs at a special event hosted by Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and Lord Timpson.

The reception, held to celebrate national progress in helping prison leavers secure meaningful employment, highlighted the extraordinary impact of employers committed to second‑chance recruitment.

Lord Timpson praised the “hard work and determination” of all involved, recognising that employment rates for people leaving custody have doubled, rising from 18% to 36% within six months of release. He challenged employers across the UK to go further through the ‘Challenge 50’ initiative, aiming for 50% of all prison leavers to enter paid employment in the years ahead.

The Deputy Prime Minister echoed this sentiment, thanking organisations who not only provide opportunities for people with convictions but also deliver positive change for families, communities and those affected by crime. During his speech, he highlighted the transformative work being delivered inside prisons and offered a special mention to Marston’s, praising the success of our Excel programme.

Marston’s hospitality academies at HMP Liverpool, HMP Stoke Heath and HMP Styal, Excel continues to help prison leavers develop industry‑ready skills and secure long‑term employment within its pubs.

On the event, Todd Lockley said: “It was an honour to be invited. This reflects not only the hard work we’ve put in over the last three years, but also the incredible support from our partners at Novus, the New Futures Network and HMP Prison and Probation Service in driving this important programme forward.”

Since launching in 2022, more than 90 prison leavers have begun new careers with Marston’s through Excel, achieving retention rates well above the industry average.