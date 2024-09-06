Elite Hotels Welcomes James Perry as New General Manager of The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne

Share Tweet Share Email

The Grand Hotel, Eastbourne, has welcomed James Perry as its new General Manager. With over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Perry brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role.

Perry’s career began in 1994, after completing a degree in Political Science at the London Guildhall University. Although he hadn’t set out to pursue a career in hospitality, Perry took a part-time job in a local hotel alongside his studies, and quickly became engrossed in the industry. Following the completion of his degree, Perry moved into a permanent role within the hotel, gaining a broad range of experience across the various departments.

In 2000, Perry took on his first hotel management role as Deputy General Manager of Eastwood Hall in Nottingham. He spent the following eight years working in hotels across the Midlands, in Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire. Perry relocated to Kent in September 2008 to take on his first General Manager position at the Canterbury Cathedral Lodge, before eventually joining Alexander Hotels in 2012, where he has spent the past 12 years working as General Manager of Rowhill Grange Hotel & Utopia Spa.

Commenting on the appointment, Elite Hotels’ Managing Director, Graeme Bateman, says:

“It is my pleasure to welcome James to the Elite Hotels collection. With his extensive knowledge and experience, we are excited to see the innovative contributions he will bring to The Grand Hotel. As we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional service, we are confident that, under James’s leadership, The Grand Hotel will continue to excel. This appointment is particularly significant, representing the first change of General Manager at The Grand in over 30 years, a notable rarity in today’s hospitality industry.”

Perry adds: “It’s a privilege to be taking on the role of General Manager at such a locally renowned hotel. I hope to continue the progress of my predecessor, building on the hotel’s excellent reputation and working alongside the team, to achieve our strategic goals and give guests the best possible experience.”