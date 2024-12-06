Employing Seasonal Workers? Don’t Be In The Dark About Your Pension Duties This Winter!

Share Post Share Email

Employers in the food and drink service industry are being reminded they may risk a fine if they don’t comply with their legal pension duties.

The warning comes from The Pensions Regulator (TPR) in an online campaign targeted at employers in sectors most likely to hire seasonal workers this winter, including those in food and drink.

Social media posts featuring catering staff remind employers that if they are hiring temporary workers, they should check on their legal automatic enrolment (AE) duties.

Sarah Howitt Jones, Interim Joint Director of Automatic Enrolment at The Pensions Regulator, said:

“We want to ensure every eligible* worker is enrolled into a workplace pension scheme and gets the pension they are due.”

“Even if your additional staff work for you for a few days or weeks, you must assess whether they are eligible to be enrolled into a pension scheme each time you pay them.”

“And if they are, you must put them into a qualifying scheme and pay contributions.

“As your temporary workers may have variable hours and pay, your assessment of who to put into a pension scheme may take more time and effort.

“To support you, we have step by step guidance on our website to help you ensure you are meeting your duties correctly.”

“If you have staff who you know will be working for you for less than three months, you can use postponement to delay assessing those employees. This pauses the employer duty to assess staff until the end of the three-month postponement period.”

“If you think you may be late in meeting your duties for your temporary staff, you should tell TPR immediately, so that we can provide support to help you comply,” adds Sarah.

“We know the majority of employers in the food and drink industry are doing the right thing for their staff, but for those that don’t, we may take enforcement action to protect savers.”

“So don’t hide from your pension duties, check on your legal duties today.”