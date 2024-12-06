National Pubwatch Champions “Ask for Angela” Initiative to Protect Vulnerable Patrons

Share Post Share Email

National Pubwatch is renewing its commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals within the hospitality industry by championing the widely recognized “Ask for Angela” initiative.

Aimed at ensuring the safety and wellbeing of pub and nightclub customers, the initiative provides a discreet lifeline for those who feel threatened or in distress.

“Ask for Angela” encourages vulnerable patrons to seek help by simply asking for “Angela” from a member of staff. This phrase acts as a subtle code, prompting staff to take action to ensure the individual’s safety. Its simplicity has resonated across the sector, with many venues adopting the initiative as a cornerstone of their safeguarding policies.

However, National Pubwatch is urging venues to go beyond just displaying posters in bathrooms.

“The effectiveness of any initiative lies in its consistent implementation,” a National Pubwatch representative emphasized. “Not everyone may feel confident or articulate enough to approach staff with clear information when in need. That’s why it’s crucial for staff to treat any mention of ‘Angela’ as a priority, akin to a loud klaxon sounding in the room.”

The organization highlights the importance of embedding safeguarding into the core operations of pubs and nightclubs.

This includes:

Establishing a robust policy for protecting vulnerable individuals.

Providing comprehensive staff training to recognize and respond to signs of vulnerability.

Ensuring swift and assertive action when assistance is requested.

To support these efforts, National Pubwatch is offering free resources through its website. These include printable “Ask for Angela” posters and a generic Safeguarding and Vulnerable Persons Policy, which can be tailored to individual businesses. Additionally, the Supporting Vulnerable People section of their Good Practice Pub features free training materials, including films designed to educate staff on best practices.