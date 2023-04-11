Entries are Being Sought for the National Pubwatch Awards 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Pubwatches are being encouraged to enter the 2023 National Pubwatch awards, sponsored by JD Wetherspoon, which recognise the work of schemes and their efforts to provide safe drinking environments.

Finalists will get to attend a prestigious awards dinner in the House of Lords on 17 October 2023.

Chair of National Pubwatch Steve Baker OBE said: “These awards promote good practice and recognise those pubwatches and publicans that are working hard to provide safe and responsible drinking environments.

He added: “This national award is a fantastic opportunity to promote the work of a local Pubwatch scheme, receive recognition at a national level and celebrate these achievements at a prestigious event.”

Wetherspoon legal director Nigel Connor said: “Pubwatches only work because of the fantastic day to day efforts of their many members but it is still important to specifically recognise those schemes and individuals which go the extra mile and provide an example to others. The National Pubwatch awards help do that and Wetherspoon is pleased to support them for the fourth successive year.”

The 2022 winner was Reading Pubwatch, which was recognised for the range of new initiatives launched including a new standard operating procedure for licensed premises, a drink spiking campaign, increased security searches and the running of anti-terrorist seminars. The pubwatch was also rewarded for its robust banning system that has had over one hundred offenders being banned for a period of three months through to five years.

Bill Donne, honorary secretary of Reading Pubwatch, said: “We were honoured to have won the prestigious National Pubwatch of the Year award in 2022 against stiff competition. To receive the award at the House of Lords was such a highlight.

He added: “You need tenacity and resilience to run a successful pubwatch and that is how Reading has lasted for 20 years. The win has given members a real boost that the partnership working we spearhead with organisations such as the council, Police, BIDs, street pastors, Fire and Rescue, and the Security Industry Authority is really proving successful in creating a safe late-night economy.”

The application process will close on Friday, 18 August 2023.

To submit an on-line application to enter the National Pubwatch Awards 2022 now go to www.nationalpubwatch.org.uk