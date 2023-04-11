Take a Look Inside New Hull Community Pub

Share Tweet Share Email

The Jesmond Arms on Holderness Road re-opened last Thursday 6th April following a major investment of £185,000.

The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns, a leading community pub company, and has undergone a complete transformation with new flooring, a new sound system, new TVs, as well as new seating areas and booths, new toilets, a brand-new pool table and electronic darts board. The new-look pub boasts a fresh décor to appeal to all of the local community.

For opening night, customers got to enjoy live music from local musician, Liam Pattison, and the pub has already had an incredibly successful bank holiday weekend with lots of residents visiting the community pub.

Kiely Sharkett, Operator of The Jesmond Arms, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!

“The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”

The Jesmond Arms will be offering a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions. The pub will also be hosting an annual schedule of events with offers all year round for the local community to enjoy.

Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Easter Egg collections to local foodbank donations. Last Christmas, Proper Pubs collected over 18,000 selection boxes for local charities and recently installed its 80th defibrillator across its estate.