Euros Boost For Father’s Day Bookings

Latest insight from hospitality technology partner Zonal reveals Father’s Day bookings are up 44% compared to last year, as Brits gear up to celebrate their dads over a Euros-packed weekend.

Dinner reservations for this Sunday are up a staggering 66% in comparison to last year, as dads and their families, come together to cheer on the Three Lions. Lunchtime bookings are also popular, up 52% YoY, as guests look to take full advantage of enjoying the first restriction-free Euros tournament since the pandemic.

Commenting, Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, said:

“The fact that operators are in for a bumper weekend of Father’s Day bookings is a step in the right direction for hospitality. Ahead of Sunday, it’s important for operators to utilise their booking systems to capitalise on the opportunities they provide, such as taking advantage of upselling opportunities with Father’s Day packages and promoting pre-orders for food and drinks to maximise revenue.

“It’s key to get this right – as the tournament goes on and our home nations potentially progress, operators can only expect the demand to grow, so it’s important to be prepared.

“Having the right tech in place can help venues streamline operations during busy periods whilst ensuring customers have seamless experiences – from ordering and paying directly from tables to being able to amend bookings digitally. This combination ensures a winning experience for both dads and football fans, not to mention more profits for operators.'”