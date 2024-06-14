Almost 20 Million Extra Pints Expected To Be Enjoyed During The Euros

Share Tweet Share Email

On the eve of the European Championships kicking off tonight, Friday 14 June with Germany versus Scotland (with Serbia versus England two days later on Sunday 16 June), new figures from the British Beer and Pub Association show that almost 20 million extra pints are expected to be sold and enjoyed during the tournament which is to the value of over £93 million in extra sales.

Total sales across the 4 weeks of the Euros 298,833,559 – £1,434,401,082

Which includes an uplift of 19,548,061 – £93,830,695

This means that across the month of the tournament, the BBPA expects today pint sales of just over £1.4 billion (including the £93 million uplift), representing almost 300 million pints being sold (including the extra £19.5 million).

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association

“Football fans know that the best place to watch live sport, if you can’t be in the stadium itself, is down the pub. Whether you are supporting England or Scotland or cheering on another team, there can be no better place to watch the Euros and sharing a few refreshing beers than with friends than in your local. It is a stark fact that UK pub goers will be paying the highest beer duty than any of the other competing nations in the Euros, including twelve times more then German and Spanish rates. However, with a predicted extra 20 million pints set to be poured during the tournament, worth an extra £93 million in sales, I encourage anyone wanting to watch the football to go to the pub and support their local.”

The BBPA has also designed and published the definitive Euros wallchart which also contrasts the different beer duty rates across the different competing nations. As you will see, England and Scotland beer drinks will face the highest duty rates, in stark contrast, as Emma’s quote says, to German or Spanish fans who are charged 12 times less – a Euros league table that neither English or Scottish would want to be topping. The chart can be found here.