Finalists Announced For Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2023

Finalists have been unveiled for the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, which this year will be taking place on Sunday 8th October at London’s Hilton Park Lane.

ARTA 2023 will welcome a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries, and celebrities. The ceremony will be hosted by BBC presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin. The finest Asian restaurants and takeaways from across the UK will come together in the Capital in the hope of being recognised as the best restaurant in their region or nationally and honoured with a jewel in the crown of the UK Asian restaurant industry award sector.

Following the public nominations drive, a formal assessment was conducted to determine the leading Asian culinary establishments based on criteria such as quality of service; quality of product; value for money; and food hygiene ratings in tandem with the number of nominations provided by the public. Following the rigorous vetting process, finalists have been announced across ARTA categories.

View the full list of fianlist here