First Public House On King’s Road In Over 100 Years

Tom Peake, Mark Reynolds and Nick Fox of Three Cheers Pub Co. have acquired the lease for 224-226 King’s Road, London and will transform the former bank into their tenth public house. Their portfolio includes The Bedford in Balham, The Bolingbroke in Battersea and The Abbeville in Clapham.

Originally built in 1909 by celebrated architect Reginald Blomfield, the redevelopment of the two-story 4,735 sq metre site is part of The Cadogan’s Gaumont project which is designed to celebrate Chelsea’s cultural heritage and enhance its thriving creative scene.

The acquisition represents a notable moment in King’s Road history. With a £2.4m investment, Three Cheers Pub Co. will be responsible for creating the first new public house on the renowned road in living memory.

The pub will take its title, The Trafalgar Public House, from a previous site located at 200 King’s Road, Chelsea, of the same name.

Three Cheers Pub Co. owner Tom Peake said: “We are delighted to be taking on this historic site and creating a wonderful new public house, a home from home for Chelsea locals and visitors alike. We are proud to be a part of this exciting development and look forward to bringing a real sense of community and connection to the area that only a proper British pub can.”

The latest public house from Three Cheers Pub Co. is set to open in autumn 2025.