Foodhub Calls on New Prime Minister to ‘Sort Out this Ducking Shambles” as Food Prices Spiral

Online takeaway giant Foodhub has erected a giant inflatable duck outside Downing Street to call on the incoming prime minister to ‘sort out this ducking shambles’ – after food costs spiralled under Liz Truss’ short reign.

The enormous eight metre tall red duck was raised in protest against government inaction over rising costs and the takeaway firm has demanded the incoming PM, widely expected to be Rishi Sunak, confronts the escalating issue head-on.

According to data released last week, food prices have risen at their fastest rate in over 40 years – in an event that is wreaking havoc on UK restaurants and takeaways.

Foodhub CEO Ardian Mula says the issue has deteriorated significantly under outgoing prime minister Liz Truss’ reign, despite the Tory leader coming into office just seven weeks ago.

And Mula has called on the new prime minister to get a grip on the issue and curb spiralling food prices as a matter of urgency in their first days in office. Rishi Sunak is expected to be installed in the top job as early as this afternoon.

In September, the price of food jumped by 14.6%, the biggest rise since 1980. Items like bread, meat, and dairy have all been affected the most.

The price of importing produce and ingredients has also increased, due to the pound’s recent decline against foreign currencies.

This comes in addition to the already rising cost of energy, and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

In August, an industry survey* found menu prices had risen 9% in the last year – as restaurants were forced to pass on rising costs to customers.

At the time, industry leaders predicted that menu prices would further increase by an additional 6% over the next 12 months.

However, given the economy’s recent deterioration, and continued political uncertainty, this figure will likely be higher.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub CEO, said: “Restaurants and takeaways are currently under an extreme amount of pressure. Costs in every department are rising.

“Not only are owners worried about how they are going to light their restaurants and power their kitchens, but they are now worried about the price of food.

“Kitchen staples, such as meat, cheese, and bread have been hit the hardest. These are key ingredients in one of the nation’s favourite takeaway meals – the burger.

“Some costs are already being passed onto customers, however, that can only go so far. Everyone is struggling due to the cost-of-living crisis, and consumers can’t foot the whole bill of these increases.

“Britain has a great takeaway and restaurant tradition. This is now under threat.

“Something must change, and more help must be offered by the government.”