Football Fans to Blow Almost HALF A BILLION for England’s Semi-Final Clash Against Argentina

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Football fever is sweeping the nation once again as 26.2 million Brits prepare to tune in for England’s high-stakes semi-final clash against Argentina, according to the latest predictions.

The 2026 World Cup Spending Report by VoucherCodes.co.uk, reveals Brits to splurge a staggering £455m on the match alone – marking a major 18% jump from the shopping sprees seen in the quarter-finals.

As fans set their sights on a place in the final, pubs, bars and fan zones will be bursting at the seams. Hospitality venues are set for a tournament record attendance of 7 million, with fans drinking an impressive 9.7m pints to cheer on the Three Lions. This surge will boost hospitality sales by £60.5m from drinks alone with an additional £37.8m going on food.

With an accessible 8pm kick-off time, watch parties are taking over gardens and living rooms across the nation as 19.2m people are set to watch this match from home. This sparks a major boost of £357m for retailers, with the bulk of sales coming from food and drink (£238m). Sportswear (£44m) and electrical items (£25m) are also set to do well off the back of England’s semi-final as fans pull out all the stops to support in style.

Taking a broader look at the wider semi-final stage in the tournament, spending heats up with a collective £563 million being splashed across the two games – that’s up 14% from the quarter finals round.

Supermarkets are walking away with the lion’s share as £437m will be going directly into the tills with hospitality venues also set for a major boost of £126m.

This surge of semi-final spending feeds into the staggering £3.8bn expected to be splashed over the course of the tournament.

Clair Hughes at VoucherCodes.co.uk, commented: “We’re now at that nail-biting point where England might actually win the World Cup. With every win and a step closer to victory, the excitement is growing and fans are becoming increasingly more lenient with their wallets. Football fever has people spending more than ever to enjoy the biggest sporting event of the summer.

“With a mid-week 8pm kick-off it’s the perfect time to host an at home watch-party with friends and family. Especially in this glorious weather we’re experiencing. With that in mind, it’s a great time to focus more on the game and the get together rather than getting swept up in the shopping preparations.”

“Light refreshments, summer drinks and easy small plates are a great way to keep costs down. You don’t need a feast, more like half-time pick-me-ups that may be needed to boost moods and calm nerves!”