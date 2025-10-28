For Dukinfield Pub The Lodge

Share Post Share Email

The Lodge on Cheetham Hill in Dukinfield reopened last Thursday 23rd October following a phenomenal investment of nearly £245,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns.

The pub reopened at 5pm on Thursday 23rd October and to celebrate hosted a live performance from fantastic rock guitarist and vocalist, Ryan Gilmour.

Nataliya Denson, Operator of The Lodge, said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to have taken over The Lodge and it was amazing to welcome customers, both old and new, back last week to show off its amazing new look. It’s such a brilliant community pub and this refurbishment is exactly what it needed to ensure it can remain at the heart of Dukinfield for many years to come.

I’d like to thank the team at Proper Pubs for their support throughout this journey and I can’t wait for what the future holds for The Lodge.”

Nikki Greenhalgh, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Nataliya to The Lodge and I’m delighted that we have been able to work together to bring our joint vision for the pub to life. Her passion for the community, combined with her impressive experience within the pub sector, is sure to enable her and the team to create a fantastic community pillar that can be enjoyed by everyone. I wish her all the very best for the future.”