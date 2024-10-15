FSA Launches Allergen Labelling Consultation For Out-Of-Home Sector

Share Post Share Email

The FSA is seeking views on new guidance for providing allergen information for people when eating out.

The consultation comes after extensive engagement with consumers, local authorities and industry, along with evidence from research (Opens in a new window) to better understand how food businesses could improve written information for consumers with a food hypersensitivity.

In current law, food businesses such as restaurants, cafes and canteens, are required to tell customers if the food they are serving contains any of the 14 mandatory allergens, choosing how they provide this information whether in writing or verbally.

Under new advice, the FSA is proposing that written allergen information is always available and presented. In addition, people with a food allergy are encouraged to talk to servers about their allergen requirements.

The FSA is now asking food businesses, consumers and local authorities to share their views on these proposals through the consultation to help shape the future best practice guidance.

This guidance will support both people living with a food hypersensitivity, ensuring they can get information in the format they prefer, and food businesses to be compliant with current legislation.

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy at the FSA said:

“It’s a priority of the FSA to ensure that people living with a food hypersensitivity can confidently make safe and informed choices when it comes to eating out, and that they don’t feel excluded from experiencing the great food culture this country has to offer.

“We understand that it’s important to listen to the views of this community and food businesses to ensure that in practice, any future proposals for presenting allergen information across the out-of-home sector and for non-prepacked food in general will work for everyone as we move forward.

“Therefore, I encourage people to engage with this consultation, it’s a real opportunity to help shape the future of our best practice guidance for the provision of allergen information that supports both people living with a food hypersensitivity and food businesses.”

Stakeholders can engage with the Provision of Allergen Information consultation here, which is open until 27th November