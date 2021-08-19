Full Steam Ahead For SCA UK Latte Art Championships

Share Tweet Share Email

With two weeks to go until 20 ‘rising star’ baristas compete to become the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) UK Latte Art Champion 2020 and the excitement is building.

Hosted by SCA UK Chapter, the championship is the premier event for the for the UK café and bar industry and will take place 2-3 September at the Business Design Centre, London.

Following the ‘fastest finger first’ draw, the twenty baristas selected to compete for the title are:

Lily Jones Marcello Geraci

Lewis James Wellink Ben Lewis

Joe Sheppard Ernie Jr Fernandez

Lam Wan Tyrone Lee Alessandro Zengaro

Ben Rowe Joey Jackson

Kristoffer Sandlan Melissa Aguillon

Kangni Dai Simona Law

Claudiu Cosferenti Mateusz Trembecki

Christopher Edralin Aran Sharma

Kelly Johansson Chitkaji Lama

The two-day event, which has been rescheduled from the 2020 competition season, will see competing baristas showcase latte art skills by pouring matching pairs of drinks with the most complex and visually appealing designs possible.

Whoever claims the UK title will go on to compete in the SCA World Latte Art Championship (WLAC) to be held in conjunction with the SCA’s World of Coffee trade show in Warsaw, Poland, 16-18 June 2022.

Rob Ward, SCA UK National Co-ordinator said, “I’m really pleased that the baristas who have made it through to the competition represent a real cross section of the industry, with differing skills and experience, so it really is anyone’s game.”

“The buzz is already starting to build ahead of the competition, not least because this is the first time the industry has been able to get together through the pandemic. It’s going to be memorable couple of days and we wish all competitors the very best of luck.”