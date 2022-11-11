Fullers Celebrating 177 Year Birthday!

Share Tweet Share Email

On Tuesday 15 November 2022, Fuller’s is celebrating its 177th birthday, and is offering all customers to join in the celebration on the day with three drinks for just £1.77 each.

In 1845, the Fuller, Smith and Turner partnership papers were signed and, since then, Fuller’s has been bringing people together. The Fuller’s Get Together started in 2018 to celebrate the anniversary of the partnership and each year, the price of the three drinks reflects the age of the company. Fuller’s is delighted to celebrate the wonderful contribution its premium pubs and hotels make to the many communities they are at the heart of, and the Get Together is the chance to thank all Fuller’s customers.

Anyone wishing to join the celebrations, can register for their £1.77 drinks voucher by visiting Fuller’s website.

For those who don’t fancy beer, other tipples available include Cornish Orchards Cider (bottle or draught), 125ml or 175ml glasses of house wine, or selected soft and hot drinks. Full terms and conditions can be found on Fuller’s website.

Fuller’s Retail Director, Fred Turner, said: “The Get Together is a great day in the Fuller’s calendar and I am delighted to have the opportunity to invite our customers to join in our anniversary celebrations. We’ve been a part of families and communities for 177 years and we wanted to celebrate this with as many people as possible.

“Fuller is proud of its rich heritage. We’re passionate about bringing people together – creating great memories through fantastic food and drinks, and outstanding customer service. Here’s to the next 177 years.”