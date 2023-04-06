Fullers “Flagship” Pub Admiralty Reopens Following Fire

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller, Smith and Turner has announced the reopening of its flagship pub, The Admiralty [66 Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DS] this week.

The pub is restored to its former glory, standing proud as the only pub on Trafalgar Square.

Following a complete refit, this iconic site reopens having been closed since July when a fire broke out and the team safely evacuated all customers. To celebrate the reopening, London Fire Brigade Deputy Assistant Commissioner Greg Ashman, and firefighters from Soho fire station came to help Fuller’s Chief Executive Simon Emeny cut the ceremonial ribbon. DAC Ashman was in charge of the incident in July, when over 100 members of the London Fire Brigade worked tirelessly to put the flames out.

In addition, as part of this refurbishment, The Admiralty is now fully electric. With a commitment to only procure 100% renewable electricity, the pub is powered completely by a zero carbon energy source – a major step towards Fuller’s commitment to reach Net Zero by 2030.

Simon Emeny, Fuller’s Chief Executive, said: “I am delighted to be reopening the doors of The Admiralty – London’s most central pub. The fire was devastating – and we can’t thank our team and the London Fire Brigade enough – but it is great to see this wonderful site back open for business.

“It’s the total embodiment of everything that’s great about a Fuller’s pub. A fantastic range of beers, wines and spirits, delicious home-cooked fresh, seasonal food, an iconic location and a great team offering the warmest of welcomes.”



Matt Cooper, General Manager of The Admiralty, said: “I am so excited to be opening the doors of The Admiralty. I, like many others, have been eagerly awaiting this day. The pub is iconic and its presence has been missed on Trafalgar Square by Londoners and tourists alike. My team and I look forward to welcoming you all.”