Fuller’s To Acquire The White Swan, Twickenham

Share Post Share Email

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC has announced that it has exchanged contracts to purchase the freehold of The White Swan – a “well-known, Twickenham riverside gem”.

The purchase is due to complete on 19 March 2025.

As well as having stunning views, the pub is a pre and post-match favourite for Twickenham rugby goers, and has a great reputation that stretches far and wide. It is a very well-known pub and has been named as one of the 30 best pubs in Britain by The Times newspaper.

Fuller’s Chief Executive, Simon Emeny, said:

“I’ve always thought that The White Swan is the best pub in Twickenham, outside of our existing estate – so I’m delighted to be bringing it into the Fuller’s family. We are famous for having some of the most iconic pubs in the country and this is no exception.

“The White Swan has been brilliantly run for many years and I can’t wait for us to play a part in its continued success. This is great news for Fuller’s and for The White Swan – and I’m looking forward to sitting in the garden, enjoying a perfect pint of London Pride, while watching the river go by. What could possibly be more idyllic?”