Star Gears Up For 30 New Managed Operator Pubs In 2025

Star Pubs is to expand its Just Add Talent (JAT) managed operator estate by 30 pubs in 2025, the company announced today. The first of these requiring refurbishment – The Coach & Horses in Ashbourne – reopens this week following a £200,000 makeover.

A second, The Westgate in Halifax, will reopen in early March after a £350,000 revamp.

The investments at The Coach & Horses and The Westgate are typical of Star’s approach to new JAT sites needing refurbishment. Like other JAT pubs, they will specialise in sports and entertainment to give customers added reasons to visit and have been kitted out with high-spec AV systems showing Sky & TNT Sports.

High levels of satisfaction with the JAT model amongst existing operators are also expected to generate new recruits. In 2024, JAT operators recommended the agreement to 17 people who subsequently took on JAT pubs through the company’s referral scheme, a record number.

Says Mick Howard, Star Pubs Operations Director:

“In these challenging times, the managed operator model is very attractive for people wanting to run a pub with a tried and tested offer and extensive support behind them. Having well invested pubs that maximise trade and profits is an important part of the JAT package.”

“The innovative recruitment and training solutions we’ve developed ensure new recruits are confident they’re on the right path and have the skills they need to succeed from day one. An understanding of high standards and a focus on delivering them have helped drive up mystery visitor scores to over 90% at JAT pubs in the last 12 months. They are also supporting new operators in creating an exceptional experience for their customers once they’re in post.”