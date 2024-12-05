George & Dragon Pub In Wanstead Announces Reopening After Being Saved From Closure

Share Post Share Email

The historic George & Dragon pub is set to reopen in the new year after being saved from closure, marking a triumphant return for the cherished venue.

The iconic Wanstead pub, originally named The George & Dragon but recently trading as The George, faced a permanent shutdown when its previous operators closed the doors.

First opened in 1716, the pub faced an uncertain future during the second half of 2024. With the prospect of its site being sold to property developers, a petition to save the pub was launched and spearheaded by local Councillor Paul Donovan.

A cornerstone of the community for over 300 years, the campaign to protect the pub gathered 3,589 signatures. It was further supported by letters from local MP Calvin Bailey MBE to both outgoing operators Wetherspoons and the pub’s freeholders.

The campaign’s success was sealed when Urban Pubs & Bars, London’s largest independent pub group, stepped in to save the venue. The group has pledged to invest £1.3m in a refurbishment programme that will secure the pub’s future.

In a meeting with Councillor Donovan and MP Calvin Bailey on 26 November 2024, Urban Pubs & Bars outlined their commitment to preserving historic venues and enhancing local communities, making the much-loved Wanstead pub a perfect fit for their group.

The plans for the pub include retaining its traditional London character, with promises of a warm, welcoming atmosphere, outstanding Sunday roasts, and a wide selection of beers and quality food sourced from London-based suppliers.

Following extensive refurbishment of the interiors and garden space, The George & Dragon is expected to reopen in mid-January 2025.

The reopening will create 40 full-time and 20 part-time roles, including the return of over a dozen former staff members, ensuring familiar faces greet the pub’s loyal patrons. The campaign’s aim to prevent job losses has also been achieved.

This successful rescue effort stands as a beacon of hope amidst a wave of pub closures across London. The George & Dragon joins a growing list of historic establishments being revitalised through passionate community campaigns and committed investors.

Cllr Paul Donovan said:

“It is great news that Urban Pubs and Bars have stepped into save the George, returning the pub to its original name. So many pubs are going under across the country, to be able to save such an iconic establishment is a real achievement. The hope of the campaign is that the new owners will provide good quality, reasonably priced food and drink for all – in these cash strapped times. Early signs are certainly encouraging – roll on the January opening.” Paul Donovan, councillor for Wanstead Village.

Chris Hill, Managing Director of Urban Pubs & Bars, said:

“Saving The George & Dragon is exactly what Urban Pubs & Bars is about—celebrating London’s pub culture, supporting local communities, and preserving historic venues. We’re incredibly proud to reopen this iconic site, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.

“The community’s dedication to saving The George & Dragon has been truly inspiring. We’re thrilled to not only preserve this historic pub but to celebrate its legacy with the people who fought so hard to keep it. We look forward to engaging further with the community, supporting local events, and building on the traditions of this remarkable venue.”

MP Calvin Bailey added:

“I’m delighted by the news that this great local pub will soon be reopening. This achievement highlights the power of grassroots campaigns and Councillor Donovan’s invaluable work for our Wanstead Village community.”