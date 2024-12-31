Glasgow and Liverpool Top November RevPAR Growth Chart

Share Post Share Email

Hotels in Glasgow and Liverpool recorded the most significant increases in revenue per available room (RevPAR) across the UK in November, showcasing strong demand in both cities.

According to the latest monthly performance data, RevPAR rose by approximately 30% in both Glasgow and Liverpool. Glasgow’s figure reached £90.15, while Liverpool narrowly surpassed it at £90.41.

Meanwhile, London maintained its position as the leader in RevPAR nationwide, achieving a remarkable £180.46 in November. The capital’s performance was buoyed by a surge in visitor numbers during the festive season.

In contrast, Birmingham and Manchester experienced declines in occupancy rates compared to the same period last year. Birmingham’s occupancy fell to 80.7% (a drop of 2.9%), while Manchester saw a 1.4% decline to 80.2%. Both cities also reported the smallest RevPAR growth among key locations, with increases of less than 4%.

Liverpool led the way with a 7.7% increase in occupancy, closely followed by Glasgow (7.5%) and Bristol (7.2%). Average daily rates (ADR) saw upward movement across all cities, but Glasgow and Liverpool again stood out, registering the largest ADR hikes—rising to £110.20 and £111.30 respectively.

These figures underline a notable shift in demand patterns, offering opportunities for hoteliers in these thriving urban markets.