Global Chefs Challenge 2026 Finalists Announced: The World’s Top Chefs Set Their Sights On Wales

After an extraordinary year of competition spanning five continents, Worldchefs has announced the finalists who will compete in the Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026, taking place during the Worldchefs Congress & Expo, 16–19 May 2026, at the International Convention Centre Wales in Newport.

Representing the world’s top culinary talent, they now advance to the Finals in Wales, joined by Finland, winner of IKA 2024, and host nation Wales, competing on home soil for the first time in Worldchefs’ 98-year history.

From the European Grand Prix in Rimini to the final Pacific showdown in the Cook Islands, the 2025 season celebrated the artistry, innovation, and professionalism that define Worldchefs competitions.

Chefs competed across four categories: Global Chefs Challenge, Global Pastry Chefs Challenge, Global Vegan Chefs Challenge, and the Global Young Chefs Challenge (Hans Bueschkens Trophy).

The Global Chefs Challenge is where the world’s top chefs meet to compete in four competition categories. Selected through top performance at the Worldchefs Regional Semi-Finals in 2025, qualifying teams will go head-to-head at the Global Chef Challenge Finals. Here, the best and brightest convene to show mastery in the culinary arts.

“We are proud to announce the finalists for the prestigious Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge competition! This remarkable achievement reflects not only culinary excellence but also the dedication, creativity, and professionalism that define the very best in our profession,” said Rick Stephen, Worldchefs Vice President and Culinary Competition Committee Chair. “As a finalist, they will represent their country on the global stage, competing among the world’s most talented chefs. It’s a moment of pride not only for the individual, but for our entire culinary community of Worldchefs.”

