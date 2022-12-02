Gloucestershire Operations Manager Takes Home ‘Employee of the Year’ Award at Annual Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

A Gloucestershire Operations Manager is forging a stellar reputation in the hospitality industry for his outstanding achievements within the sector after taking home the ‘Employee of the Year’ accolade at the Bespoke BeFactor Awards – an annual celebration of excellence across the UK’s largest independent hotel group.

Dominic Weager, Operations Manager at Stonehouse Court, an independently-owned hotel in the heart of the Cotswolds, has transformed the Gloucestershire destination from a modest 3.5-star hotel into an award-winning beacon of excellence. As a result, he has been recognised as the standout employee across more than 100 properties throughout the UK.

Having started his career as a waiter at 16, Dominic quickly established himself and laid down his mark on the sector – quickly rising through the ranks to be charged with the day-to-day running of operations at Stonehouse Court.

Since joining in 2012, Dominic has systematically transformed the hotel’s food and beverage offering – establishing the 17th-century manor house’s F&B into the best-performing department across the Bespoke Hotel collection, of which Stonehouse is a part of.

Dominic is also deeply enthusiastic about his staff relationships, particularly with the hotel’s General Manager, Maz Jurko, whose shared attention to detail has ensured consistency and quality while retaining some of the best talents within the sector.

Collectively, the pair have played an integral role in the hotel’s commitment to implementing sustainable procedures – with several eco-friendly initiatives, including the ‘Carbon Cancelation Package’, championed in recent months to tackle important issues such as the ongoing energy crisis.

Reflecting on his victory, Dom said:

“I’m incredibly humbled to receive such a prestigious accolade and be recognised amongst some of the leading forces within the sector. I’d like to acknowledge and thank everyone at Stonehouse Court whose support and commitment has been fundamental to the successful operation we’ve been able to instil over the past 12 months.”

Commenting on Dom’s success, Sarah Brewster, Director at Stonehouse Court, said:

“Dominic is an exceptional individual and we are so fortunate to have him on board with us here at Stonehouse Court. He’s one of a kind and conducts himself impeccably from the front and outwardly into the industry – which is evident in the operation he oversees daily. He works tirelessly to ensure everyone at Stonehouse Court is striving towards excellence and epitomises what it means to illustrate a professional and successful career within the sector. Everyone at Stonehouse Court is so proud of him and we look forward to continuing Dom’s success collectively in the years to come – well done, Dom!”