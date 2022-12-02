4 in 5 Bars Plan to Increase Ranging of No and Low Alcohol Drinks in 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

More than four in five bars plan to increase their ranges of no and low alcohol drinks in 2023 to capitalise on consumers’ interest in healthier drinking, new research shows.

The ‘Leading the Way in No/Low Spirits’ report, produced by hospitality research experts CGA by NielsenIQ and leading non-alcoholic spirits brand CROSSIP, reveals a wide variety of insights to help bars and suppliers achieve more growth in 2023. Its exclusive survey of bar professionals indicates that two thirds (67%) have increased their no and low alcohol offering in the past 12 months, and even more (82%) will do so over the next 12 months.

Nearly nine in ten (88%) bars now offer no or low alcohol drinks, the survey shows—and a significant proportion (75%) of team members consume these drinks personally. Two in five (41%) professionals think no/low spirits will see the fastest growth in the next five years, putting it well clear of other categories like beer (24%) and wine (23%).

The report from CGA and CROSSIP also highlights the many benefits to bars of a good range of no and low alcohol spirits—especially for the growing number of drinkers who want to moderate their intake. Four in five (80%) bar staff agree that their primary target for no and low alcohol drinks are those who are not teetotal, and a similar number (78%) think the category adds new occasions to people’s drinking habits, rather than replacing current ones.

The report offers insights into more aspects of the no and low alcohol drinks market, including:

• Price… Bartenders think a no/low alcohol spirit and mixer should cost an average of £6.62—compared to £7.45 for an alcoholic version

• Innovation… Nearly a third (30%) of bar professionals think the no/low alcohol category is currently the most innovative part of the drinks market

• Training… Bar staff who have received training have significantly higher knowledge and confidence in the no/low category.

CROSSIP founder Carl Anthony Brown said:

“It’s clear from this report that bars are rapidly expanding and improving their no and low alcohol menus. The days of a single alcohol-free beer in the fridge or spirit on the back bar are long gone, and no/low options now stand toe-to-toe with their alcoholic counterparts in the range and variety they offer. Bartenders are the true purveyors of new trends in the industry, and we at CROSSIP are proud to be supporting them with this research.”

Dave Lancaster, client director at CGA, said:

“Bar professionals are helping to make the no and low alcohol category one of the most dynamic parts of Britain’s drinking-out market. Alongside consumers’ rising awareness of the range of quality of drinks that are available, it puts this segment in prime position for more success throughout 2023. Understanding consumers’ needs, optimising range and innovating in flavours and serves will all boost bars in what is set to be another tough and competitive year.”

The ‘Leading the Way in No/Low Spirits’ report from CGA and CROSSIP is available to download in full and for free here.