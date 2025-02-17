Gordon Ramsay Set to Take Over Iconic Le Gavroche Site in Mayfair

Share Post Share Email

Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant group is reportedly in the process of acquiring the iconic Le Gavroche site in Mayfair, a year after the legendary restaurant closed its doors. Industry insiders suggest that Matt Abé, former chef patron at Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, could helm the kitchen, adding further intrigue to the development.

The Westminster Council website reveals that Union Street Cafe, a more casual dining concept within the Ramsay empire, has successfully applied for a premises licence transfer at the Upper Brook Street location. Silvano Giraldin, a renowned front-of-house operator who managed Le Gavroche’s dining room for over three decades, is named as the premises supervisor on the application.

Le Gavroche, a cornerstone of London’s fine dining scene, closed in January 2024 after 56 years of operation. Chef patron Michel Roux Jr cited a desire to step away from the pressures of running a Michelin-starred restaurant, opting instead to focus on family and other business ventures.

Originally opened in 1967 by Albert and Michel Roux Sr, the restaurant moved to its Upper Brook Street location in 1981. Michel Roux Jr took over in 1991, maintaining its esteemed reputation until its closure last year. At the time, Roux Jr spoke of seeking a better work-life balance, marking the end of an era for one of London’s most celebrated dining destinations.

If the deal goes ahead, this will mark Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ first standalone opening since the re-launch of Petrus in 2010. The group has been on a roll in 2024, with a series of high-profile openings at 22 Bishopsgate in the City of London. These include Lucky Cat, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High on the 60th floor, and an upcoming Bread Street Kitchen site.

Ramsay’s most recent ventures also include a chef’s table spin-off of his three-Michelin-starred flagship, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea, further cementing his influence on London’s dining scene.

While details remain under wraps, the potential takeover has sparked excitement among food enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The combination of Matt Abé’s culinary expertise and Silvano Giraldin’s front-of-house prowess suggests a venture that could honour Le Gavroche’s legacy while introducing a fresh chapter for the iconic location.