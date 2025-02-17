Wine Up And Spirits Down In Flat Fortnight For Drinks Sales

Share Post Share Email

On Premise drinks sales have started February just behind the levels of 2024, CGA by NIQ’s Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

After Storm Éowyn caused a 5% dip in drinks sales in mid-January, pubs and bars ended the month in better shape as some consumers returned after paydays. Trading amongst drinks categories was exactly level year-on-year in the seven days to 1 February, and picked up at the weekend with growth of 2% on both Friday and Saturday (31 January and 1 February). This coincided with the start of the Six Nations rugby tournament and some big football matches—a reminder of how much the On Premise benefits from major sporting occasions.

However, drinks sales slipped by 2% in the following week to 8 February, as cold weather kept some consumers at home. Weekend sales were particularly affected, falling by 5% and 8% on Friday and Saturday (7 and 8 February).

There were contrasting performances for major drinks categories across the fortnight. Wine sales rose by an inflation-beating 5% and 4% in the weeks to 1 and 8 February—a welcome sign that the category is in line for a revival after a challenging few years. Beer sales were up by 1% in both weeks, while soft drinks rose 2% and 1%—possibly the result of consumers’ moves away from alcohol at the start of the year.

However, it was another weak fortnight for the spirits category, with sales down by 7% and 14% over the two weeks. This follows double-digit declines in the first half of January, highlighting the importance of understanding current trends in the On Trade to identify areas where spirits can play a role. Nevertheless, CGA by NIQ analysis shows there is still scope for growth for spirits brands and venues—especially by focusing on cocktails, adapting to consumers’ flavour preferences and targeting earlier dayparts.

Rachel Weller, CGA by NIQ’s commercial lead, UK & Ireland, said:

“Real-terms sales growth has been elusive in the opening weeks of 2025, with Dry January, bad weather and hesitant consumer confidence all conspiring against suppliers and operators. However, we can be optimistic about a Valentine’s Day boost and trends in the wine category are particularly encouraging. For brands and venues that can understand consumers’ needs and adapt nimbly to trends, the long-term sales outlook remains good.”