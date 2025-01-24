Grantley Hall Joins The Leading Hotels Of The World

Share Post Share Email

Grantley Hall has announced its membership to The Leading Hotels of the World, a prestigious collection of the world’s finest independent luxury hotels. This globally renowned consortium includes iconic establishments such as The Ritz London, Gleneagles, Sandy Lane and Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo, among many others.

Grantley Hall will be the only Leading Hotel in England (outside of London), placing it within the exclusive group which boasts only a 5% annual acceptance rate.

The prestigious LHW brand, which touts the highest number of accolades for a collection brand in Condé Nast Traveller and Travel + Leisure, now counts Grantley Hall in the company of the world’s most distinguished properties. Founded in 1928, The Leading Hotels of the World has, for nearly a century, championed excellence within its network of over 400 luxury hotels across more than 80 countries. The organisation upholds the highest standards of service and hospitality, delivering unparalleled five-star experiences to sophisticated travellers worldwide.

This milestone follows a year of remarkable achievements for Grantley Hall. In late 2024, the hotel also became part of the Forbes Travel Guide, widely regarded as the global authority on luxury hospitality. This accolade places Grantley Hall amidst an elite group of hotels celebrated for exceptional quality. Additionally, the hotel joined Walpole, the UK’s official sector body for luxury brands, further cementing its position as a leader in British luxury.

In 2024 Grantley Hall was awarded an exceptional 24 awards, including a Two MICHELIN Key Distinction by the 2024 MICHELIN Guide, being ranked 3rd Best Hotel in the UK in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 and Winner of Best Hotel Spa at the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence 2025 amongst many others.

Nuno César de Sá, General Manager of Grantley Hall, said:

“We are immensely proud to join The Leading Hotels of the World, an inspiring collection of the most extraordinary hotels globally. Over the past five years, Grantley Hall has redefined luxury in England and this recognition reinforces our dedication to creating unique and exceptional experiences for our guests. It’s an honour to be part of a group that embodies the very essence of luxury hospitality, and we look forward to working as part of The Leading Hotels of the World community.”

Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Member Experience at The Leading Hotels of the World, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Grantley Hall to The Leading Hotels of the World. This extraordinary 17th-century manor house, originally crafted as a private residence and now a beacon of refined hospitality, embodies the artistry and quality that define our collection. After an inspiring four-year restoration, Grantley Hall stands as both a guardian of timeless elegance and a celebration of modern luxury. As our sole member in England outside of London, it proudly represents the heart and heritage of exceptional hospitality.”