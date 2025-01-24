Principality Stadium’s Head Chef Is Welsh Vegan Chef Of The Year

Share Post Share Email

The head chef at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff has added the Welsh Vegan Chef of the Year title to his list of honours.

National Chef of Wales winner in 2014, Ryan Jones from Maesteg pipped two rival chefs after a closely contested final at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport yesterday.

The WICC is organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) which is also hosting the Worldchefs Congress & Expo at ICC Wales in May next year.

Jones, who is now in the running to represent Wales in the Vegan Chef final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, served up a starter of barbecue miatake mushroom, Jerusalem artichoke and dashi, followed by a main course of braised miso celeriac, kohlrabi choucroute and celeriac puree.

His dessert was Earl Grey sponge, mango curd, white chocolate ganache and coconut sorbet

“I am elated,” said Ryan. “It’s great to still be competing after 13 years and winning this competition is just as exciting as it was in 2014. I love competing because it’s exciting and keeps you on your toes. I think it’s something that every chef should experience.”

CAW chairman of judges, Colin Gray, said the CAW had introduced the Welsh Vegan Chef competition because it needed to find a chef to represent Wales in the Vegan Chef final at the Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026.

“We have started to introduce different skill sets to our competitions and are all learning as chefs, as we react to the needs of customers and try to be innovative and creative,” he added.