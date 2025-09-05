Craft Guild of Chefs Unveils Heritage-Inspired Badge Refresh

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s leading chefs organisation the Craft Guild of Chefs, has announced a brand refresh that will gradually replace their badge featuring ‘1965’ with a new design that proudly displays ‘1885’ marking the true founding year of the association.

The Craft Guild of Chefs began its journey in 1885, initially known as the Universal Cookery and Food Association, then on 25th July 1958 dropped the ‘Universal’ to became just the Cookery and Food Association.

On 4th August 2004, after 119 years the Cookery and Food Association changed its name to the Craft Guild of Chefs to better reflect its membership. However, when the Craft Guild of Chefs was introduced as a division in 1965, its insignia inherited that date.

While the Craft Guild of Chefs name has served the organisation well, the ‘1965’ badge does not reflect the legacy in its entirety and the Guild has taken the decision to ‘correct the record’ by bringing the branding in line with its true origins.

Andrew Green, chief executive of the Craft Guild of Chefs, explains why this matters: “This initiative isn’t simply cosmetic—it’s a reaffirmation of the Craft Guild of Chefs long-standing tradition and foundation in the culinary profession. By reviving 1885 in the badge, we can celebrate the full breadth of our legacy and reassert our commitment to chef excellence, education, and inclusion.”

In addition to this change, the Craft Guild of Chefs has also formally secured the trademark for the APC – Association of Pastry Chefs logo, marking a pivotal step in its integration as an official division of the Guild.

Established in March 2024, the APC division continues to maintain its name and identity, now fortified by enhanced brand protection and legal clarity.

Shona Sutherland, Chairperson of the APC, commented: “With the Craft Guild of Chefs trademarking the APC logo, we’re not only safeguarding a symbol cherished by pastry professionals but also reaffirming the commitment to honouring and elevating pastry craftsmanship within the broader Guild family.”

The rollout of the updated Craft Guild of Chefs logo will commence in September 2025. A redesigned badge bearing the year 1885 will be introduced, signalling the founding year and aligning the identity with the Guild’s rich heritage.