Greene King Invests In Two New Training Kitchens In Employment Drive For Prison Leavers

Greene King announced that it will be expanding its Releasing Potential prison leaver employment programme by launching two new training kitchens in HMP Onley in partnership with New Futures Network and HMP Perth in partnership with Scottish Prison Service and Perth and Kinross Council.

The kitchens are designed to allow up to 60 prisoners each year to develop new skills in hospitality, from food preparation to customer service, with the goal of offering them employment once they leave prison. Each site emulates a Greene King kitchen and delivers bespoke, accredited training programmes through a mix of classroom learning and practical sessions, The programme will help to build confidence and teach prisoners about food safety practices, kitchen hygiene and maintenance, allergens and the importance of time management and teamwork, with the aim that they can take up a role with Greene King on leaving custody.

This investment from Greene King builds on its two previous prison kitchen programmes at HMP Thameside and HMP Grampian which have been delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Justice, the Scottish Prison Service, Aberdeen City Council, New Futures Network and Novus.

Greene King launched its Releasing Potential programme in May 2019 to support those leaving prison to find employment with the company following their release from prison. So far Greene King has hired 260 prison leavers through the programme, with the aim of hiring a total of 400 by the end of 2025.

Greene King works with more than 65 prisons across the UK, providing information and support for prisoners to develop their skills in food preparation, customer service, barista training and housekeeping to prepare them to potentially work in Greene King pubs and hotels upon their release.

As part of the Releasing Potential programme, Greene King works closely with charities, such as Only a Pavement Away and The Recruitment Junction to help with wraparound support for prison leavers when they leave custody, ensuring the best chance of not only sustaining employment but reducing reoffending.

As well as serving a business need, prison leaver employment programmes are popular with the public. A recent survey conducted by Opinium found that 69% of Brits support programmes that support prison leavers into work and that 30% believe that skills and training for employment is the best support to prevent reoffending.

The survey also found that on average Brits believe that just 16% of working people have a criminal conviction. Whereas Ministry of Justice figures put this number at 27%. With over a quarter of the workforce having a criminal conviction, it is vital that businesses are open to hiring prison-leavers.

Nick Mackenzie, CEO of Greene King, said:

“The opening of our two new training kitchens in HMP Onley and HMP Perth is a really important part of our continued commitment to offering opportunities to everybody, regardless of their background. With pubs at the heart of local communities across the country, we are in a unique position to provide a range of jobs nationwide.

“The new kitchens are a vital next step in our Releasing Potential programme that is helping to provide prison leavers with the employment and skills they need to build long-term careers in hospitality and successfully rehabilitate. I’d like to thank to all of those who have worked hard behind the scenes in making this possible and I look forward to welcoming more candidates to the Greene King family thanks to the academies and programmes.”

Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, said:

“Greene King are recruiting in a way that changes lives and can be good for business too. Releasing Potential is the perfect name: many people who leave prison have the potential to become great colleagues. They can be hard working, reliable and committed to doing a great job.

“We know what a difference an opportunity makes to people and their families too. It helps people pay the rent, repair relationships and build self-esteem. At the MoJ we’re committed to being great partners for business so that, together, we can make this difference to more and more people. We’re proud of what has been achieved with Greene King already and excited about the future.”

Terry, a Kitchen Team Leader and Releasing Potential participant, said:

“While I was in custody, I was very uncertain as to what the future may hold. I heard about Greene King and opportunities for prison leavers from a member of the kitchen team. I needed to commit to something in relation to work and I’ve always enjoyed cooking so I decided to take part in the programme. I’d never held down a job for longer than three months before so was very nervous about the role. But now I’ve been here for more than five years.”

“The biggest challenge has been learning to work under pressure while maintaining a positive attitude, but being a part of a team has helped me to get used to this. I’ve learnt how my work can lead and inspire my colleagues to deliver food that meets the company’s standards and food safety regulations. I’m enjoying being part of a stable environment and feel well supported with opportunities to develop when I’m ready. To make the most of the programme you need to be ready to change your life and commit to the job. It’s a great career, but it’s tough sometimes and you need a lot of self-discipline to be successful.”

John Tracey, General Manager at Dyce Farm pub, said:

“I’ve been involved in the Releasing Potential programme with Greene King for a number of years and really believe it makes a difference to people’s lives. I’ve seen firsthand some incredible examples of individuals not only learning themselves but then going on to mentor others. It has been great to offer some of these people opportunities to work in my pub when they leave prison.”